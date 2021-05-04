Telos Capital Management Inc. Invests $217,000 in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,435 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.7% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 46,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 11,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI stock opened at $100.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.82 and a 12-month high of $102.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHI. Argus boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.41.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $38,474.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,509. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $450,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,596. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

