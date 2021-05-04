Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.56 EPS

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tennant had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $263.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Tennant updated its FY21 guidance to $4.10-4.50 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 4.100-4.500 EPS.

Shares of TNC stock traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,320. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Tennant has a one year low of $48.79 and a one year high of $83.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, Director Chris Killingstad sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $198,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,289,145.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,344 shares of company stock valued at $910,056. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tennant

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

