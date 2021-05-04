Terex (NYSE:TEX) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TEX. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Terex to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.71.

Shares of TEX opened at $49.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.22 and its 200-day moving average is $37.78. Terex has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $50.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -821.67 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Terex will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Terex’s payout ratio is 14.77%.

In related news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 25,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $1,097,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,073.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $401,900.00. Insiders have sold a total of 168,104 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,687 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Terex by 6,221.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Terex in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

