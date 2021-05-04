Terex (NYSE:TEX) PT Raised to $57.00 at Robert W. Baird

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TEX. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Terex to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Terex from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Terex from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Terex presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.71.

NYSE TEX opened at $49.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -821.67 and a beta of 1.55. Terex has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.78.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Terex will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.77%.

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 17,584 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $749,254.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,108,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $401,900.00. Insiders sold a total of 168,104 shares of company stock worth $6,969,687 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Terex by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 46,730 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

