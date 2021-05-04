Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.34

Tertiary Minerals plc (LON:TYM) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.34 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.33 ($0.00). Tertiary Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00), with a volume of 16,916,645 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86.

About Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM)

Tertiary Minerals plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company engages in the development of a multi-commodity project portfolio, including precious metals, base metals, and industrial minerals. It owns interests in the Storuman fluorspar project located in north central Sweden; the Lassedalen fluorspar project located in the south-west of Oslo, Norway; the Pyramid gold project located in the northwest of Reno, Nevada; the Paymaster polymetallic project that includes 19 claims covering an area of 390 acres located in southwest of Tonopah, Nevada; and the KaaresselkÃ¤ and KiekerÃ¶maa gold projects located in Finland.

