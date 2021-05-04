Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is JustInvest LLC’s 8th Largest Position

JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.0% of JustInvest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at $258,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $353,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,582,000. Finally, Burney Co. raised its stake in Tesla by 486.8% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 2,453 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total transaction of $1,075,755.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,425,157.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,153 shares of company stock valued at $109,617,129. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded down $22.92 on Tuesday, hitting $661.98. The company had a trading volume of 518,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,665,016. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.60 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $687.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $659.28. The stock has a market cap of $637.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,375.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, FIX upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.93.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.