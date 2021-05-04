Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $860.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group to $860.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tesla to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $421.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $684.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $687.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $659.28. Tesla has a 52 week low of $139.60 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,375.30, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tesla will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total value of $3,231,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,764,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,153 shares of company stock worth $109,617,129 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $5,497,219,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Tesla by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,909 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after buying an additional 1,288,796 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Tesla by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,228 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1,377.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $766,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

