Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Texas Roadhouse in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.69. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.29.

Shares of TXRH opened at $107.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.59. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.71, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $41.68 and a 52-week high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $6,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,036,295 shares in the company, valued at $298,771,428. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $113,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $175,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,071 shares of company stock worth $10,386,397. 6.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.