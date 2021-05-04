Textron (NYSE:TXT) Price Target Raised to $73.00

Textron (NYSE:TXT) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

TXT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Textron from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Textron from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays upgraded Textron from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Textron from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.30.

Get Textron alerts:

Shares of TXT stock opened at $65.56 on Monday. Textron has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $65.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Textron will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $170,775.00. Also, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 2.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 4.1% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 40.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Textron by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.