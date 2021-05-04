TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TFI International in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.00.

TFI International (TSE:TFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.32 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

