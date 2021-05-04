TFI International (TSE:TFII) Hits New 52-Week High at $108.84

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$108.84 and last traded at C$108.81, with a volume of 39925 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$108.36.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TFII shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on TFI International from C$109.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised their price objective on TFI International to C$117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cormark raised their price objective on TFI International from C$80.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on TFI International from C$90.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TFI International from C$80.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$104.63.

The company has a market cap of C$10.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$95.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$79.42.

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 22,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.60, for a total transaction of C$2,156,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,165,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$398,187,766.40.

TFI International Company Profile (TSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

