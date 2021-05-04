The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Raised to “Outperform” at Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Bank of Princeton has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

Get The Bank of Princeton alerts:

BPRN stock opened at $31.17 on Monday. The Bank of Princeton has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $31.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.90. The stock has a market cap of $210.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.63.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.46 million. On average, analysts predict that The Bank of Princeton will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPRN. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 564.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,590 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 304.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in The Bank of Princeton during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 16,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.