The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Position Raised by Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,462 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,496 shares during the period. The Boeing comprises approximately 5.0% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $44,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in The Boeing by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409,687 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after buying an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $397,386,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,607,282,000 after buying an additional 1,673,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,688,091,000 after buying an additional 1,000,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (down from $233.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.22.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $235.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.23 and a 200 day moving average of $215.96. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.89 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

