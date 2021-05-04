The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $90.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Brinks Company is the global leader in total cash management, secure route-based logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Their customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Their global network of operations in 41 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. “

BCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of The Brink’s in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist increased their target price on The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th.

BCO opened at $79.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. The Brink’s has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $84.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -318.88 and a beta of 1.53.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.96 million. The Brink’s had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 95.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Brink’s will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $415,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rohan Pal sold 26,289 shares of The Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $2,010,845.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCO. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in The Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in The Brink’s by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in The Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Brink’s during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

