The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Given New $49.50 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $43.50 to $49.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.98% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Shares of CG traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.05. 75,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,384. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.60 and its 200-day moving average is $33.22. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $612.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 14,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $521,037.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,016,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,209,280.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 140,701 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $5,149,656.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,959,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,321,250.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,226,363 shares of company stock valued at $115,703,069 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 33.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

