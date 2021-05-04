The Cushing Renaissance Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:SZC)

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.
Shares of NYSE SZC opened at $44.18 on Tuesday. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 1 year low of $26.07 and a 1 year high of $45.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.90 and its 200-day moving average is $37.84.
About The Cushing Renaissance Fund
