The Cushing Renaissance Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:SZC)

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSE SZC opened at $44.18 on Tuesday. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 1 year low of $26.07 and a 1 year high of $45.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.90 and its 200-day moving average is $37.84.

About The Cushing Renaissance Fund

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

