The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Descartes Systems Group Inc. a leading provider of software-as-a-service logistics solutions. It is delivering results across the globe today for organizations that operate logistics-intensive businesses. Descartes’ logistics management solutions combine a multi-modal network, the Descartes Global Logistics Network, with component-based ‘nano’ sized applications to provide messaging services between logistics trading partners, book-to-bill services for contract carriers and private fleet management services for organizations of all sizes. These solutions and services help Descartes’ customers reduce administrative costs, billing cycles, fleet size, contract carrier costs, and mileage driven and improve pick up and delivery reliability. Descartes Systems Group Inc. is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.00.

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $63.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.86 and a 200 day moving average of $59.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.19 and a beta of 1.19. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $41.06 and a 12-month high of $66.71.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.75 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter worth $203,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter worth $328,000. 80.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

