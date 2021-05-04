The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,409 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,641,000 after acquiring an additional 336,491 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,754,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,152,000 after acquiring an additional 69,926 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,859,000 after acquiring an additional 237,236 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $616,628,000. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total transaction of $6,533,569.24. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total value of $564,380,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock valued at $608,055,929. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $299.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.78.

Shares of EL stock opened at $288.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $299.85 and a 200-day moving average of $267.20. The stock has a market cap of $104.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.25 and a 52-week high of $318.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

