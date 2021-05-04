The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30, RTT News reports. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of EL traded up $13.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $302.11. 3,267,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,159. The Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $158.25 and a fifty-two week high of $318.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $299.85 and a 200-day moving average of $267.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.30.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, VP Sara E. Moss sold 17,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.78, for a total transaction of $5,110,749.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total transaction of $564,380,000.00. Insiders have sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock valued at $608,055,929 in the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

