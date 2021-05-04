The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €135.00 Price Target for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AIR. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbus currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €109.69 ($129.05).

Shares of EPA:AIR opened at €99.91 ($117.54) on Friday. Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($117.61). The company’s 50 day moving average is €99.58 and its 200 day moving average is €90.44.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

