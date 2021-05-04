The Graph Price Reaches $1.55 on Exchanges (GRT)

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. In the last week, The Graph has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. The Graph has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and $209.03 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Graph coin can now be purchased for about $1.55 or 0.00002764 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get The Graph alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.93 or 0.00076413 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00019803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00070191 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $506.76 or 0.00902024 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,866.93 or 0.10442940 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.61 or 0.00102537 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00046264 BTC.

The Graph Profile

GRT is a coin. It was first traded on December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,245,666,867 coins. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com . The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

Buying and Selling The Graph

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Graph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Graph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.