The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Short Interest Up 31.9% in April

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 572,500 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the March 31st total of 434,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $16.61. 1,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,185. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.22. The Hackett Group has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.22 million, a P/E ratio of 83.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $59.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.71 million. On average, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.63%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCKT. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 251.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HCKT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.