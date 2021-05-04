The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 52.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in The Hershey were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 2,728.6% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $48,952.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,559,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total transaction of $365,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,091,865.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,926 shares of company stock worth $2,914,171 in the last quarter. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HSY opened at $166.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.38. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $125.50 and a twelve month high of $167.80.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

Several research firms have commented on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Hershey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

