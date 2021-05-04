The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 514,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 14,076 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for 1.0% of Comerica Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $166,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 160.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after buying an additional 20,714 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in The Home Depot by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,681 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp grew its stake in The Home Depot by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 67,479 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,924,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD opened at $330.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company has a market cap of $355.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.21 and a 52-week high of $331.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.73.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.65.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.