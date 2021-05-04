The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Given New $375.00 Price Target at Citigroup

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HD. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Loop Capital upped their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.26.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $330.16. 175,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,508,552. The Home Depot has a 12-month low of $215.21 and a 12-month high of $331.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company has a market cap of $355.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $309.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.73.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 3,337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

