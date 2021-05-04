The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Given New $375.00 Price Target at Citigroup

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.58% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HD. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Loop Capital upped their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.26.
Shares of The Home Depot stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $330.16. 175,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,508,552. The Home Depot has a 12-month low of $215.21 and a 12-month high of $331.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company has a market cap of $355.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $309.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.73.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 3,337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.
The Home Depot Company Profile
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.
