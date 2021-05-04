The Macerich (MAC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect The Macerich to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. On average, analysts expect The Macerich to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The Macerich stock opened at $13.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The Macerich has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average is $11.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -154.87 and a beta of 2.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The Macerich’s payout ratio is presently 16.95%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Macerich from $11.50 to $11.20 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.55.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

