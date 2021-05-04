The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:MOS traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.84. The company had a trading volume of 303,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,820,028. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.40. The Mosaic has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $36.79.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

MOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. VTB Capital downgraded The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.92.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.