The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 4.50 Per Share

The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Friday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from The North American Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.90. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

The North American Income Trust stock opened at GBX 271.62 ($3.55) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of £386.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 261.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 242.33. The North American Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 205 ($2.68) and a one year high of GBX 280.82 ($3.67).

The North American Income Trust Company Profile

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

