The Sandbox Achieves Market Capitalization of $413.40 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One The Sandbox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $413.40 million and $298.13 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, The Sandbox has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 686,821,749 coins. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

