The Sandbox (SAND) Trading Up 15.8% Over Last 7 Days

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 4th. In the last week, The Sandbox has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar. The Sandbox has a market cap of $413.40 million and $298.13 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Sandbox coin can currently be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.34 or 0.00178638 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00011382 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About The Sandbox

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 686,821,749 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

