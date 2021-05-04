The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.44 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) will post sales of $8.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for The TJX Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.12 billion. The TJX Companies reported sales of $4.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 91.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies will report full year sales of $42.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $41.01 billion to $44.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $45.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.88 billion to $47.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The TJX Companies.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.92.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 18.4% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,977 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after buying an additional 17,123 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 11.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037,229 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $68,613,000 after buying an additional 107,694 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 433.4% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 45,776 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 37,194 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,239 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAI Wealth Management raised its position in The TJX Companies by 2.1% during the first quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 65,108 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,772,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,398,348. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.11. The TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $72.48. The firm has a market cap of $85.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

