The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The Western Union updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.000-2.100 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.00-2.10 EPS.

NYSE WU traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $25.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,878,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,639,241. The Western Union has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 54.34%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.97.

In other The Western Union news, insider Khalid Fellahi sold 16,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $402,776.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,613.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $69,448.50. In the last quarter, insiders sold 324,677 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,531. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

