The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on May 4th, 2021

Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.44.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMB. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.80. 251,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,566,208. The Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $17.48 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.29, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 165.66%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Analyst Recommendations for The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB)

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit