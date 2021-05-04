The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.44.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMB. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.80. 251,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,566,208. The Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $17.48 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.29, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 165.66%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

