Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $534.45.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $467.38 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $468.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $476.02. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $324.35 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $183.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.