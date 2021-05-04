ThredUp Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp’s (NASDAQ:TDUP) quiet period will end on Wednesday, May 5th. ThredUp had issued 12,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 26th. The total size of the offering was $168,000,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDUP. William Blair began coverage on ThredUp in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

Get ThredUp alerts:

NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. ThredUp has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $31.60.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.