ThreeFold (TFT) Market Cap Tops $8.61 Million

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One ThreeFold coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC on exchanges. ThreeFold has a market cap of $8.61 million and approximately $33,895.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00065704 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) traded 3,280.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,115.22 or 0.03857807 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.31 or 0.00266839 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $637.46 or 0.01162621 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00031981 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $403.49 or 0.00735893 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,053.53 or 1.00408374 BTC.

ThreeFold Profile

ThreeFold’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io

ThreeFold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

