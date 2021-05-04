Thrive Token (THRT) Trading Down 44.7% This Week

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 4th. One Thrive Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Thrive Token has a total market cap of $284,885.43 and $5,871.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Thrive Token has traded down 44.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.53 or 0.00087919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00019597 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00069610 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $462.26 or 0.00837487 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,306.98 or 0.09614778 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.59 or 0.00100706 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00044888 BTC.

About Thrive Token

Thrive Token (CRYPTO:THRT) is a coin. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 coins and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 coins. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io . Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

