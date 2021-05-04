Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Trading Down 7.4%

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)’s share price fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.56 and last traded at $10.56. 2,414 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 521,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.

Several research firms have recently commented on TWI. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Titan International from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $677.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.82.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Titan International had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $326.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.86 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Titan International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan International during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Titan International during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 135.1% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Titan International in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

