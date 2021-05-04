Tixl (TXL) Trading 16.9% Lower Over Last Week

Tixl (CURRENCY:TXL) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. In the last week, Tixl has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Tixl coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000677 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tixl has a market capitalization of $19.97 million and approximately $739,008.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00065329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.72 or 0.00267027 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $631.32 or 0.01156847 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00032191 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $404.45 or 0.00741115 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,898.06 or 1.00596117 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tixl Profile

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,075,497 coins. Tixl’s official message board is medium.com/tixlcurrency . The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tixl is tixl.me/executive-summary . Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

