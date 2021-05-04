Tokenbox (TBX) Market Capitalization Hits $437,732.70

Tokenbox (CURRENCY:TBX) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One Tokenbox coin can now be bought for about $0.0390 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tokenbox has traded down 44.7% against the U.S. dollar. Tokenbox has a total market cap of $437,732.70 and $85.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.95 or 0.00087125 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00019449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00069058 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $454.59 or 0.00825981 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,306.49 or 0.09641865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00100472 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00044448 BTC.

Tokenbox Profile

TBX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 coins and its circulating supply is 11,235,451 coins. The official website for Tokenbox is tokenbox.io . The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenbox is a trading ecosystem that aims to connect cryptocurrency funds under the management of professional portfolio managers and traders with investors. Tokenbox aims to present to investors a ready-made “box” solution for the creation of their own tokenized funds, operating professionally, transparently and within the applicable legal framework providing them with the best strategies for managing funds on the cryptocurrencies market. Tokenbox token (TBX) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Tokenbox

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokenbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

