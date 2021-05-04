Tornado Reaches Market Capitalization of $542,350.02 (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 4th. Over the last week, Tornado has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar. Tornado has a market capitalization of $542,350.02 and $521,559.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tornado coin can currently be bought for $90.39 or 0.00162328 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00065737 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.88 or 0.00276345 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004408 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $652.41 or 0.01171609 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00032439 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.05 or 0.00772302 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,761.80 or 1.00138599 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Tornado

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Tornado Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

