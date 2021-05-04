Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,529,200 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the March 31st total of 1,151,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 78.8 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRMLF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $32.00 to $35.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $24.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

OTCMKTS:TRMLF opened at $22.03 on Tuesday. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $22.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.28.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

