TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Short Interest Update

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 711,400 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the March 31st total of 856,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 330,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TPG RE Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 9,030 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 21,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG RE Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 304.82 and a current ratio of 304.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.50 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.56.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.19). TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 41.56%. Research analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

