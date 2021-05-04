Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.40.

Several analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 212.3% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $191.53. 28,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,399. The stock has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $101.60 and a twelve month high of $193.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.94.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

