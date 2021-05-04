Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lowered its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 10.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,655,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 669.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,302 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,300,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,613 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSCO. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.52.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $192.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $101.60 and a one year high of $193.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.94.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

