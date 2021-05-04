Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Certara (NASDAQ:CERT)

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,248 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 861% compared to the average daily volume of 234 call options.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CERT. Bank of America assumed coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on Certara in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $209,220,522.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CERT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,386,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,678,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,076,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Certara during the fourth quarter worth about $35,205,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Certara in the 4th quarter worth about $32,406,000.

Certara stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.09. 569,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.03. Certara has a fifty-two week low of $24.58 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $64.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

