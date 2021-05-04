Traders Purchase Large Volume of SeaWorld Entertainment Put Options (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 4,592 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,220% compared to the average volume of 348 put options.

Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $53.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.61. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.94 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Walter Bogumil sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $502,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,085,262.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 28,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $1,417,465.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,382.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,363 shares of company stock worth $2,220,370 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 31.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.93.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

