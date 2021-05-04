Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at TD Securities to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “reduce” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential downside of 35.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TRZ. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Transat A.T. from C$3.90 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Transat A.T. from C$3.90 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. CIBC reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of Transat A.T. in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Transat A.T. from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Transat A.T. in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. Transat A.T. presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of C$4.00.

Get Transat A.T. alerts:

TSE:TRZ traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.66. 157,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,939. Transat A.T. has a 12-month low of C$3.56 and a 12-month high of C$8.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$175.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.20.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($3.04) by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$41.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$67.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Transat A.T. will post -4.3800003 EPS for the current year.

Transat A.T. Company Profile

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.