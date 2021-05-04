TransAtlantic Capital (OTCMKTS:TACI) Shares Down 8.3%

TransAtlantic Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TACI) shares fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.17. 12,649 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 35,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.50.

About TransAtlantic Capital (OTCMKTS:TACI)

Transatlantic Capital Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to identify opportunities in commercial properties in the retail, office, and industrial sectors throughout the United States and Canada. The company was formerly known as ACRO Inc and changed its name to Transatlantic Capital Inc in May 2014.

