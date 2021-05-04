Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) released its earnings results on Sunday. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.71 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

RIG stock opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Transocean has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 3.75.

RIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (up previously from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Transocean from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.40.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

